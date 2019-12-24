Real super heroes; living kidney donors saving lives

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Every ten minutes, another person is added to the national transplant list and more than 80 percent of those patients need a kidney. With each day that passes, twelve people die while waiting for that kidney they so desperately need.
Because a person can live with only one kidney, living donation offers another choice for those candidates in need and another chance for a healthy life.
If you are asking what would make someone chose to be a living donor, Beth Burbridge finds it easy to explain why the decision was not that hard to make.
“What would you do to save your child?” Beth Burbridge said, staring me directly in my eyes. “I’ll do anything. You tell me what I need to do to save the life of my child and I’ll do it.”
As a mother of three boys, Beth Burbridge has never had to ask herself that question, but the answer for her is easy.
Burbridge discovered a child in her neighborhood needed a life-saving kidney transplant. She thought long and hard about what that mother must be going through knowing that she and any of the members in the child’s family matched as a donor.
“I donated my kidney on Tuesday, and I was out of the hospital on Friday,” Burbridge proudly proclaimed.
Now Burbridge is stepping forward to share her story, hoping it will motivate someone else to come forward to save the life of nine-year-old Sam Kauffman or anyone else in need.
“Put yourself in this mother’s shoes,” she said sternly. “Someone out there seeing this is going to have the same reaction I did.”
Burbridge felt very sure that there are others willing to make one of the biggest sacrifices any living or deceased person can make, and that is to donate an organ.
“We need a Beth,” laughed Tara Kauffman with tears in her eyes.
Tara and Kenyon Kauffman’s nine-year-old son Sam needs a kidney.
“Sam was diagnosed with a really rare kidney disease at age six,” Tara shared.
“He’s lived a third of his life sick and tied to this disease,” stressed his father Kenyon.
Sam’s kidneys became so scarred over because of the disease they totally shut down.
“We had to have his kidneys surgically removed, so he doesn’t have any kidneys,” his mother declared softly. “He’s completely dependent on dialysis.”
Sam is connected to dialysis every single day for eleven hours. A special fluid containing a mixture of pure water and chemicals is pumped into his body to carefully eliminate wastes, salt, and extra water from the blood without removing substances his body needs. This process helps control his blood pressure and keep his body’s electrolytes balanced.
The Kauffman’s are now completely dependent on help from a stranger to save their son’s life.
“We can’t help him,” Tara said in distress. “When we got the news, we weren’t able to donate it was life shattering.”
No one in the Kauffman family is a match.
“You feel helpless and vulnerable that you can’t take care of the one issue that he has that is dependent on everything,” his father said almost angry.
As a living donor, Burbridge remembers the reaction from her kidney recipients’ mom when she surprised her with the news that not only was she a match, but she was willing to be a living donor. She met her recipients mother in the lobby with a batch of cupcakes with the words spelled out ‘I’m a match’.
Burbridge shared, “To think of my own boys and to think of being in a scenario where I couldn’t help them. That’s what made me do it. You’re able to give somebody life.”
The average waiting time for a donor kidney from a deceased donor is three to five years and the kidney from a deceased donor will also not last as long as a kidney from a living donor.
“We need a kidney sooner than later,” stressed Sam’s mother. “He’s been hospitalized three times since September and every hospitalization just scares me more and more as a mom that that next hospitalization, I won’t bring him home.”
Other benefits of a kidney from a live donor include lower risk of rejection, improved survival rates and improved quality of life.
If you are interested in being a live donor for Sam or anyone in need you can visit the Kidney Foundation website at kidney.org.
To be tested as a donor for nine-year-old Sam Kauffman, you can start the procedure by calling Cincinnati Children’s Hospital at (513) 636-7201. Each candidate must be evaluated to make sure they are healthy enough to donate and the match is good. If you are not a match for the intended recipient, there are over 100,000 people waiting for a kidney donation.
