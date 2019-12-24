Retired CPD officer allegedly killed by daughter dedicated life to service

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Liscsia Willis, 49, is at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $1 million bond following her arraignment Monday.
Willis is facing an aggravated murder charge for allegedly killing her father who, according to the Greater Cincinnati Police Museum, spent his entire adult life serving our country, government and community.
Authorities say Willis stabbed her father, James Lee Dunlap, killing him in order to take over the mortgage on his home Forest Park home.
After she killed him, she began moving her things into his home, according to court records.
Not only was Dunlap a Cincinnati Police Officer. The Greater Cincinnati Police Museum shows he also served in the U.S. Army.
Cincinnati Police released the following statement to FOX19 NOW:
"We are deeply saddened by the death of retired Police Officer James Lee 'Skip' Dunlap. Skip was a tremendous police officer and a beloved member of our Department. His death is a true tragedy and we are all mourning his loss. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this difficult time."
Dunlap retired from the Cincinnati Police Department in March of 2002 with 39 letters of appreciation and/or commendation, according to the Greater Cincinnati Police Museum.
Among his noteworthy accomplishments, Dunlap saved the life of a drowning 14-year-old boy in 1983. Dunlap ran to the scene and performed CPR.
Dunlap was 69 years old when he was killed.
In court, Willis’s attorney, Clyde Bennett II, argued her bond should’ve been lowered, saying she has no history of mental illness and no criminal record.
FOX19 NOW will continue to keep you updated on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.