Warm Christmas Eve gives rise to some different holiday traditions

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If your Christmas traditions include building a snowman or going ice skating, you may have to rethink them this year. With one of the warmest Christmases on record in the forecast, you may be better off finding a park and just playing outside.
Today at Smale Riverfront Park, it looked more like the middle of spring rather than the first week of winter.
One family—the 'Snowballs’—were out celebrating ‘elf day.’
“We celebrate Christmas, and we put lights inside and outside,” Joe Snowball explained. “We run through the doors, and we go up the escalator and act silly.”
“We usually go ice skating but instead came down here to the park today, so it worked out,” Mark Snowball said.
The ‘Snowball family’ began reenacting scenes from the movie Elf about seven years ago. They say this is the warmest Christmas Eve they have experienced since then.
“It’s really weird, and I’m sweating a lot!" Haylee Hogie said. “As long as we’re all here together it’s just more fun!”
Angie Snowball says ice skating was the only thing they didn’t do.
“But otherwise it made it nicer, because we got to do the park, be outside a little more,” Angie explained.
At Fountain Square, the ice rink was back in business with a run of the Zamboni.
Crews there say it’s tough to keep up with the major swings in the weather, but they’re still able to keep the ice in tact.
There's no chance of finding an ice rink that isn't man made this week with temperatures above freezing through the weekend.
Whether you choose to enjoy the ice at Fountain Square or the playground at Smale Park, we at FOX19 NOW hope you have a merry Christmas Eve with your family.
