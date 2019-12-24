Woman’s body found along riverbank in Batavia

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A woman’s body was found along a riverbank in Clermont County on Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department.
A 911 call around 3 p.m. reported a body along the East Fork Little Miami River in the 4400 block of SR 222 in Batavia.
The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office says the woman has been identified as Cammie Sinclair, 35, of Batavia.
The coroner’s office says foul play is not suspected but they have requested that the body be taken to the Hamilton County Morgue for an autopsy.
The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.