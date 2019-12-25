2019: Tied for 2nd warmest Christmas, warm weather continues through Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Look for some patchy fog around dawn with mild temperatures. Clouds increase Thursday but the very mild weather continues. Friday will be mostly cloudy and warm with a few sprinkles.
The official high temperature for Christmas Day 2019 was 65° and the day goes down as tied for 2nd warmest Christmas ever missing the record by 1°. Here is a list of all Christmas Days with high temperatures of 60° or higher.
- 1893 66°
- 1932, 2019 65°
- 1982 64°
- 1889 62°
- 1875 61°
- 1877, 1955 60°
Based on 8 Christmas Days 60° or warmer in 150 years of official data the chance of this happening is only 5.3%.
I cannot rule out a few sprinkles Friday but they will be few and far between. Saturday will be dry and both Saturday and Sunday will be warm.
Sunday will be wet with rain falling much of the day into Monday morning with totals of 1” to 2” possible before noon Monday when it ends across the metro area. Along with the rain you may hear a spring-like rumble of thunder Sunday. The rain ends Monday morning with the next rain on the way Thursday and Friday.
