Christmas will be mild and dry

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Merry Christmas! Today will be warm with much of the same weather. We will see a high of 61. The normal high is 39 and the record is 66.
We will see fog again overnight with visibility as low as a quarter mile in spots or less. It will be warm too. High 63. Friday will be cloudy and warm. High 50. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s through the weekend.
We will see light rain possible Friday, cloudy skies Saturday, and rain likely Sunday. A rumble of thunder will also be possible. Cooler weather arrives Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 40s.
