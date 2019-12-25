Fire damages apartment under renovation in East Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati firefighters responded to a blaze in an apartment building shortly before midnight Christmas Eve, according to the department.
The fire was reportedly in a 3-story, 17-unit building at 2557 Hackberry Street.
The department says the building had been under renovation. Building permit data shows the last permit filed for the address was in 2017.
The department says the building was unoccupied. A search was reportedly conducted, and no one was found.
At the same time, firefighters initiated ‘aggressive, offensive firefighting operations,' confining the fire to a basement storage room and the first floor above it.
The Fire Investigation Unit was on the scene, but have reported no cause.
Damage is estimated to be $30,000.
