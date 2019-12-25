2 hospitalized after New Richmond apartment fire

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - New Richmond Fire and EMS responded to an apartment fire Christmas morning around 6:20 a.m. in the 200 block of Front Street.
Units reportedly arrived to find the second floor of the apartment ablaze, though they were able to put it to a ‘quick and effective’ stop with the bulk of the fire contained to one apartment unit.
Building owner Loretta Lilly told FOX19 NOW she rushed to the scene as soon as she found out about the fire.
“I seen the flames in the window,” she said. “I didn’t care. I wanted to find my family and my tenants.”
Lilly’s daughter lives in the apartment on the top floor.
“My daughter woke up and found it and got out and got the other tenants,” Lilly explained.
The New Richmond Fire Department says two apartment residents had to be transported to hospitals for smoke inhalation. Lilly’s daughter was one of them.
Both residents are expected to make a full recovery, according to the department.
“Unfortunately,” the department said in a Facebook release, “crews found one cat inside the apartment unit that succumbed to injuries from the fire.”
The department reports one cat and one dog are still missing.
New Richmond Police, Pierce Township Fire, Monroe Township Fire, Bethel-Tate Fire, Washington Township Fire, Central Joint Fire and Anderson Township Fire all assisted in response.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.