Kentucky collects Christmas trees for fish habitat in lakes
December 24, 2019 at 9:54 AM EST - Updated December 24 at 8:08 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will collect natural Christmas trees starting Thursday to provide food and protection for fish in lakes throughout the state.

The agency will collect the trees at 39 drop-off sites until mid-January.

Donated trees must be free of all lights, tinsel, ornaments and other decorations. Limbs, wreaths or other brush are not encouraged.

The drop-off sites are available at the agency’s website.

Christmas trees are among the fish attractors found in lakes across the state.

