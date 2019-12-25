Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

AP-KY-FATAL SHOOTING
Police investigating fatal Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Law enforcement officials in Kentucky are investigating after a man was fatally shot on Christmas eve. News outlets report that Lexington police were called to an apartment building on Tuesday morning after getting reports of a shooting near the University of Kentucky. According to the Fayette County coroner, 21-year-old Jonathan Meristil was shot multiple times inside the apartment. Police have deemed Meristil's death a homicide and are investigating the situation.
AP-VA-COAL MINE-WORKERS FURLOUGHED
Company idles Virginia coal mine, cites trade war with China
RAVEN, Va. (AP) — A company that owns a coal mine in Virginia has furloughed 600 workers until the end of the year. The reported reason behind the move is the trade war between the U.S. and China. The Bristol Herald Courier reported Monday that Coronado Coal idled its mining facility in Buchanan County on Dec. 16. A stage agency that oversees mining in Virginia said the company cited the trade war. But Coronado did not specify what it was looking for between China and the U.S. Tensions appear to have eased after China said it plans to buy $200 billion worth of American goods and services.
FOSTER MOTHER-ABUSE
Foster mom accused of burning baby indicted on abuse charge
WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky woman accused of pouring a hot drink on her 10-month-old foster child has been indicted on a criminal abuse charge. News outlets report 33-year-old Ashley Neal and her husband, 28-year-old Ronnie Neal, were indicted on first-degree criminal abuse Monday after the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office determined the foster child suffered from previous abuse. Deputies say video footage from a McDonald's shows Ashely Neal intentionally pouring hot chocolate on the baby's head then pretending to fall. The baby was hospitalized with extensive burns. Deputies also say the baby had several other injuries which the parents covered up to prevent social services from seeing them. It's unclear if the couple has an attorney.
LONGEST SWINGING PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE
Kentucky-Virginia park seeks recording-breaking swing bridge
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A state park that borders Kentucky and Virginia wants to build the longest pedestrian swinging bridge in North America. News outlets report the 725-foot bridge would cross the Russell Fork river and connect the Virginia and Kentucky sides of the park. A Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority grant of up to $433,000 would help fund the bridge, which park officials said would be the longest in North America. The park has an additional $326,000 in funds from other sources earmarked for the bridge. Construction is set to start in 2020 and end in 2021. The grant funds would also go toward other park maintenance and construction.
CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING
Kentucky collects Christmas trees for fish habitat in lakes
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will collect natural Christmas trees starting Thursday to provide food and protection for fish in lakes throughout the state. The agency will collect the trees at 39 drop-off sites until mid-January. Donated trees must be free of all lights, tinsel, ornaments and other decorations. Limbs, wreaths or other brush are not encouraged. The drop-off sites are available at the agency's website. Christmas trees are among the fish attractors found in lakes across the state. GPS coordinates of each location are available online.
MCCONNELL-SPENDING BILL-KENTUCKY
McConnell touts benefits to Kentucky in spending package
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is touting the benefits for Kentucky in the recent government spending bill signed into law last week. McConnell said in a news conference Monday in Louisville that his leadership role allows Kentucky to “punch above its weight.” He says he had a direct hand in securing $400 million for a new veterans hospital in Louisville, $25 million to fight Asian carp in western Kentucky and coal miner benefits. McConnell is running for a seventh term in 2020. The spending bill also included $25 million for addiction recovery housing in Kentucky funding and provisions to boost the hemp industry.