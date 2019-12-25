Police investigating after person shot early Christmas morning near Brentwood Bowl

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Christmas morning in the parking lot of the Brentwood Bowl at 9176 Winton Rd.
Springfield Township officers responded shortly after 1:30 a.m. to a large crowd in the parking lot of the bowling alley. While on scene, they reportedly heard shots fired in the parking lot a nearby Taco Bell.
Police say they arrived at the Taco Bell parking lot to find an individual with a gunshot wound. They report the individual was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
No information has been released on the identity of the victim or his or her condition.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the Springfield Police Department at 513.729.1300 or Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.
