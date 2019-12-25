Police looking for multiple suspects after 11-year-old girl hit by stray bullet in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An 11-year-old girl was inadvertently shot Wednesday afternoon in the 1000 block of Gilsey Avenue near Elder’s football stadium, the Pit, according to Cincinnati Police.
Two groups exchanged gunfire shortly before 12:35 p.m., police say. The girl was reportedly nearby and was inadvertently struck once in the lower body.
Police confirmed the girl sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center for treatment.
FOX19 NOW interviewed an eye witness who did not want to be identified.
“I was just sitting on the porch, just enjoying the weather,” the witness explained. “I seen a black male walking down the street, and he got to the corner here and he saw a car coming down this one way.”
The witness says the man, who was dressed in a red hoodie, initially hid from the car, an old, grey BMW.
Then: “He ran into the middle of the street and started firing, and he shot around 6 rounds off at the car," the witness said. "And then the car returned fire.”
The witness says kids were out playing because it was a nice day, and the 11-year-old victim was one of them.
“I was just, like, bewildered,” the witness recalled. “I couldn’t believe something like that would happen.”
ShotSpotter, which prompted the officers’ response, indicated several rounds were fired.
A person of interest was reportedly detained and questioned.
District 3 investigators are now looking for the grey BMW, which they say has tinted windows and was occupied by three males.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 513.352.3040.
