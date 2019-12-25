WATCH: Video shows blaze take down house in Hamilton

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Firefighters responded to a house on fire in Hamilton late Christmas Eve.
Dispatchers located the fire in the 1100 block of Summer Street.
Sometime during the night, a woman was taken into custody and questioned by Hamilton Police, according to Butler County Dispatch. It is unclear whether she is being questioned in connection with the fire.
Reports of the blaze first arrived around 11 p.m. Firefighters were still on the scene two hours later.
The house is believed to be destroyed.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.