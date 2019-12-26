After lifetime in animal shelter, 8-year-old pup adopted just in time for Christmas

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Two thousand nine hundred seventy five days—that’s how long Chance, an 8-year-old Labrador, has spent in a local animal shelter.
But Monday, for the first time in seven-and-a-half years, she went to a forever home.
Just in time for Christmas.
“I’m happy to have her here,” new owner Alma Smith told FOX19 NOW. “I hope she can have a happy life here.”
‘Here’ is Smith’s home in Hamilton, where Chance now goes by Annie Chance.
It’s an acclimation process, she says, as the pup gets used to life outside the shelter, especially because Smith has several other animals.
“She’s very shy,” Smith explained. “So I kiss her on the nose very day and tell her I love her and I think each day she seems to get better.”
The story should be a familiar one for local readers. Last week, FOX19 NOW reported on Rocky, another long-time resident of the same shelter who was finally adopted after years spent without a family.
Smith says that’s how she found out Annie Chance needed a forever home. She saw the report on Rocky, then went to Animal Rescue Fund in Amelia to see Annie Chance in person.
“We spent a good hour with Chance until we kind of thought we would give it a try,” she recalled. “She needs a lot of love and a lot of socialization. I hope we can do it for her.”
As for what kind of pup Annie Chance is, Smith says her personality isn’t obvious yet.
“But she’s definitely sweet.”
