Donation drive for Middletown family who lost home in apartment collapse
Middletown city officials say reported collapse and explosion happened in the 400 block of Cribbs Avenue. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
December 25, 2019 at 10:50 PM EST - Updated December 25 at 10:50 PM

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - An apartment building collapse earlier this month left a Middletown family without their home. Now Middletown City Schools is hosting a collection site for to help them start the New Year on the right foot.

The Rains family lived in one of several apartments that collapsed on Cribbs Avenue Dec. 2.

One person was injured and the explosion severely damaged the building, making six apartments uninhabitable.

According to the Middletown Division of Fire, natural gas leaked from piping within an apartment where the explosion happened. The furnace within the apartment ignited, causing the explosion, which created too much pressure and led to the failure of the walls causing the partial collapse.

The Rains, Shelley and Eric, have three children.

Aaliyah, 11, is at Highview Center and Jayce, 10, and Makenna, 7, are at Rosa Parks Elementary.

According to the school district, donations for the Rains family can be dropped off on the 4th floor of the Middletown City Building, 1 Donham Plaza.

Descriptions and suggestions are listed below:

Aaliyah

Favorite Color: Teal/Blue

Wants: Fluffy blankets, Nike slides, Teal big bean bag, Takis, Hydroflask

Sizes: Large, Jeans 13-15, Shoes 9.5-10

Jayce

Favorite Color: Lime Green

Wants: Xbox One, head set, Xbox gift cards, Beyblades, Fortnite Nerf gun, Fast RC car

Sizes: Medium, Jeans 34/30, Shoes 10

Makenna

Wants: LOL stuff, FurReal pets, Barbie Dream House, JoJo doll w/ PJs, crafts & art stuff, Legos, Dork Diaries books, pink Hoverboard

Sizes: 8/10, Shoes 2-3

Shelley

Sizes: Large, Shoes 8.5

Eric

Sizes: Large, Jeans 36/34, Shoes 10.5-11

