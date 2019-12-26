Donation drive for Middletown family who lost home in apartment collapse

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - An apartment building collapse earlier this month left a Middletown family without their home. Now Middletown City Schools is hosting a collection site for to help them start the New Year on the right foot.
The Rains family lived in one of several apartments that collapsed on Cribbs Avenue Dec. 2.
One person was injured and the explosion severely damaged the building, making six apartments uninhabitable.
According to the Middletown Division of Fire, natural gas leaked from piping within an apartment where the explosion happened. The furnace within the apartment ignited, causing the explosion, which created too much pressure and led to the failure of the walls causing the partial collapse.
The Rains, Shelley and Eric, have three children.
Aaliyah, 11, is at Highview Center and Jayce, 10, and Makenna, 7, are at Rosa Parks Elementary.
According to the school district, donations for the Rains family can be dropped off on the 4th floor of the Middletown City Building, 1 Donham Plaza.
Descriptions and suggestions are listed below:
Aaliyah
Favorite Color: Teal/Blue
Wants: Fluffy blankets, Nike slides, Teal big bean bag, Takis, Hydroflask
Sizes: Large, Jeans 13-15, Shoes 9.5-10
Jayce
Favorite Color: Lime Green
Wants: Xbox One, head set, Xbox gift cards, Beyblades, Fortnite Nerf gun, Fast RC car
Sizes: Medium, Jeans 34/30, Shoes 10
Makenna
Wants: LOL stuff, FurReal pets, Barbie Dream House, JoJo doll w/ PJs, crafts & art stuff, Legos, Dork Diaries books, pink Hoverboard
Sizes: 8/10, Shoes 2-3
Shelley
Sizes: Large, Shoes 8.5
Eric
Sizes: Large, Jeans 36/34, Shoes 10.5-11
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.