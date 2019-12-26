Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. EST

BULLIED STUDENT
Kentucky teacher accused of bullying again under probe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky high school teacher previously suspended for bullying and harassing students has been reassigned to a non-instructional role pending a new investigation. News outlets report Jeffrey Wright was assigned to another role at Louisville Male High this month pending the investigation. Details surrounding the probe are unclear. Wright was briefly suspended without pay in September after a school investigation found he made harassing and bullying comments to students.
LICENSE PLATE CHANGES
Additional cost required for some Kentucky special plates
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky motorists with some special license plates will be required to pay an additional charitable donation to the organization represented on the plate effective next week. Currently, $10 donations are optional, but starting Monday, the $10 donation will be required. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a news release that the change affects 29 special license plates. Most special plates already have a donation requirement that won't change. The change also requires approved nonprofit organizations to maintain at least 500 registrations annually for the cabinet to continue producing the plate design. New fees for the 29 special plates will be $44 when first purchased and $44 at annual registration renewal.
BC-KY-DOG DRAGGED
Police: Woman arrested after dog dragged by car
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky say a woman has been arrested after she was accused of dragging a dog behind a car. Paducah Police tells news outlets that Jennifer Morris, 60, faces charges of second-degree cruelty to animals and second-degree disorderly conduct. Police say dispatchers received 911 calls on Monday that a dog was being dragged on a leash behind a car near Paducah Tilghman High School. The car eventually pulled into a fast food restaurant parking lot.
AP-KY-EXCHANGE-NONPROFIT HOSPITAL-AFRICA
UK grad runs hospital for orphans in Africa
Amy Hehre was photographed with some of the babies at OVI Children’s Hospital in Migori, Kenya, which she co-founded with her husband, Robert. For the past two years, Amy Hehre has been living her dream: she runs a five-story nonprofit hospital for orphaned and abandoned children in Africa.
AP-KY-FATAL SHOOTING
Police investigating fatal Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Law enforcement officials in Kentucky are investigating after a man was fatally shot on Christmas eve. News outlets report that Lexington police were called to an apartment building on Tuesday morning after getting reports of a shooting near the University of Kentucky. According to the Fayette County coroner, 21-year-old Jonathan Meristil was shot multiple times inside the apartment. Police have deemed Meristil's death a homicide and are investigating the situation.
AP-VA-COAL MINE-WORKERS FURLOUGHED
Company idles Virginia coal mine, cites trade war with China
RAVEN, Va. (AP) — A company that owns a coal mine in Virginia has furloughed 600 workers until the end of the year. The reported reason behind the move is the trade war between the U.S. and China. The Bristol Herald Courier reported Monday that Coronado Coal idled its mining facility in Buchanan County on Dec. 16. A stage agency that oversees mining in Virginia said the company cited the trade war. But Coronado did not specify what it was looking for between China and the U.S. Tensions appear to have eased after China said it plans to buy $200 billion worth of American goods and services.