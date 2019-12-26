Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-OHIO CRASH KILLS 4
Christmas Day Ohio car crash kills 4, injures several others
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Police say four people died in a car crash in Dayton and three others were critically injured. The fiery single-vehicle accident happened on Wednesday around 11 a.m. Reports say the impact broke the car in two, with a witness on a 911 call reporting the car driving erratically moments before the crash. Authorities aren't releasing names of victims yet pending notification of family. Multiple medical crews responded and three people were taken to local hospitals in critical condition. The crash comes during a tough year for the city, which experienced devastating tornadoes in May and a mass shooting in August.
OHIO SHOOTINGS
Ohio officers included in President's Christmas Day message
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police officers who responded to a mass shooting over the summer have been included in the Christmas message sent by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. A one-minute video tweeted Wednesday by Melania Trump shows images of the six officers as they were honored at the White House in September. Melania Trump says in the message that Americans are grateful for the men and women in uniform who keep the country safe. Officers responding to the Aug. 4 shooting in Dayton's Oregon District neighborhood shot and killed the suspect who had fatally shot nine people.
AP-US-RUST-BELT-CITY'S-FUTURE
Rust Belt region banks on becoming hub for electric vehicles
A long-struggling Rust Belt community stung by the loss of a massive auto plant is trying to carve out a new economy. Leaders in Youngstown, Ohio, are embarking on a plan to become a research and production hub for electric vehicles. They're already seeing some success. General Motors announced this month it will open an electric vehicle battery plant, and a startup company is looking to make electric trucks. But Youngstown faces competition from places like Detroit and China that are taking big roles in developing electric vehicles. Both GM and Ford Motor Co. are investing heavily in their Detroit-area factories.
BIKING AND WALKING PLAN
Ohio agency sets long-term plan to expand biking, walking
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A regional Ohio transportation agency has approved a long-term plan for expanding biking and walking opportunities. The Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study does research for northeastern Ohio, including Summit and Portage counties. The Akron Beacon Journal reports that the study approved a 38-page plan this month that puts a priority on biking and walking paths through 2045. Curtis Baker is the organization's director. He says research done by the group found that many residents consider biking and walking to be desirable ways for getting around, but not necessarily safe or convenient activities.
MEDICAL MARIJUANA-OHIO
Board to consider new conditions for medical marijuana use
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state Medical Board is accepting new petitions seeking to add illnesses as qualifying conditions for physicians to recommend medical marijuana to patients. Cleveland.com reports the board is taking petitions through Dec. 31 and will review them early in the new year. The board continues to take the position that once an illness is added to the list of approved conditions, it can't be removed. Qualifying conditions now include AIDS, Alzheimer’s disease, and Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. Earlier this year the board rejected petitions seeking to add anxiety and autism spectrum disorders as qualifying conditions.
JOBSOHIO-SPENDING
State economic development wing to double spending next year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The head of Oho's private economic development corporation says the organization will double its spending down the road. J.P. Nauseef is the head of JobsOhio, which pursues job opportunities for the state. Gongwer News Service reports that Nauseef says spending will hit around $300 million on loans and grants per year in the future compared to about $150 million spent annually now. Nauseef told the JobsOhio board at its recent quarterly meeting in Youngstown that one goal is to work on retaining and expanding the federal workforce in the state. That effort would cost $3-5 million a year.
LETTER O LAWSUIT
Sports company sues in letter 'O' dispute with Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A sports company has turned to the courts in its trademark dispute with Ohio State University over the use of the letter “O.” New York-based Overtime Sports Inc. is an online network focusing on high school basketball and football. Its logo is a capital O with sloping corners. The network sued Monday in federal court in New York City asking that Ohio State be blocked from trying to stop the use of the logo. Ohio State says Overtime's logo is too similar to the university's trademarked octagonal “block O” letter.
NUCLEAR PLANTS-OHIO
Court to weigh group's effort to block nuclear plant rescue
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments from a group trying to overturn the roughly $1 billion rescue of Ohio's nuclear power plants. Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts argue that Ohio officials took too long to authorize their petition plan. A federal judge hearing the complaint earlier this year turned them down, saying the issues they raised dealt with state law and belonged before the Ohio Supreme Court. The state Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear the case and will schedule oral arguments. Ohio lawmakers approved the bailout in July.
DETECTIVE SHOT-CARDS
Students send 1,000 cards to honor fallen police detective
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Students in Ohio have written and decorated about 1,000 cards in honor of a police detective who was shot last month. Students across the Miami Valley sent the cards to detective Jorge Del Rio's family and the Dayton Police department. Del Rio was shot at an Ohio home while serving a drug-related warrant on Nov. 4. He died after being taken off life support. The children also gave Dayton police several gifts, including a blanket with a photo of Del Rio on it. The Dayton police chief says the children's “heartfelt” letters have meant so much to the department.
OHIO BMV-SAFETY RECALLS
Ohio BMV to notify customers of vehicle safety recalls
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's Bureau of Motor Vehicles plans to begin a vehicle safety recall notification program using the state’s vehicle registration renewal process. The bureau says customers will begin receiving open recall notifications beginning in January 2020. The vehicle safety recall information will be printed on registration renewal notices sent through the mail. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says putting recall information on vehicle registration notices will alert motorists to potential vehicle safety issues. He says the goal is to help prevent crashes, injuries and deaths. Officials say an open recall will not interfere with Ohioans' ability to renew their vehicle registration.