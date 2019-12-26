Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police officers who responded to a mass shooting over the summer have been included in the Christmas message sent by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. A one-minute video tweeted Wednesday by Melania Trump shows images of the six officers as they were honored at the White House in September. Melania Trump says in the message that Americans are grateful for the men and women in uniform who keep the country safe. Officers responding to the Aug. 4 shooting in Dayton's Oregon District neighborhood shot and killed the suspect who had fatally shot nine people.