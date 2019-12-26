Contests
Man facing 101 child porn charges will enter plea: court doc

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A Butler County man facing 101 child porn charges and hundreds of years in prison if convicted will enter a plea to some of the charges, court records show.

Trevor Fraley, 26, of Madison Township, was scheduled to go on trial Tuesday in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

Now, the trial is canceled and a plea hearing is set for Oct. 12.

“Plea” is circled on a newly filed court record in the case, one signed by Fraley’s defense attorney, Judge Michael Oster and Assistant Prosecutor Kelly Heile.

Fraley is out on $500,000 bond with an electronic monitoring unit on house arrest.

The tracking system is one of several conditions Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Oster Jr. placed on Fraley’s release, court records show.

Other stipulations include “absolutely no contact with any children including his own”; no contact with a person identified in the judge’s order only by their initials; no internet access or access to computer, cell phone or cameras; and weekly drug testing.

A grand jury indicted Fraley in 2019 on 101 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance.

Previous | Suspect in ‘one of the worst cases of child pornography’ indicted on 101 counts

Fraley previously pleaded not guilty.

The images and videos include children and babies, including some in diapers who appear to be as young as 8 months old or 2 years old, according to the sheriff.

The veteran law enforcement official has called the case "the most terrible thing I have ever seen, and I have seen some pretty terrible things. It’s things you would have nightmares about if you’ve even seen it. It’s that bad.”

Fraley has three children who were 1, 3 and 5 at the time he was indicted, court records show.

His sister, who lives in southern Montgomery County, had temporary custody of them at the time due to a pending case with Butler County Children Services Board, court records show.

