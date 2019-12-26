Man facing 101 child porn charges released from Butler County Jail

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A man facing 101 child porn charges and hundreds of years in prison if convicted was released Thursday from the Butler County Jail after his $500,000 bond was posted, sheriff’s officials said.
Trevor Fraley, 24, of Madison Township, was released by 11 a.m. and at the sheriff’s office’s EMU unit on 2nd Street being fitted for an electronic monitoring unit, they said.
The tracking system is one of several conditions Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Oster Jr. has placed on Fraley’s release, court records show.
Other stipulations include “absolutely no contact with any children including his own”; no contact with a person identified in the judge’s order only by their initials; no internet access or access to computer, cell phone or cameras; and weekly drug testing.
A grand jury indicted Fraley last month on 101 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance.
Fraley pleaded not guilty Nov. 26 and was held without a bond order until Dec. 17, when the judge set it, court records show.
Meanwhile, investigators are still sifting through more than a thousand videos and images found on Fraley’s laptop, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.
More charges could be coming, he said Thursday.
The images and videos include children and babies, including some in diapers who appear to be as young as 8 months old or 2 years old, according to the sheriff.
The veteran law enforcement official has called the case "the most terrible thing I have ever seen, and I have seen some pretty terrible things. It’s things you would have nightmares about if you’ve even seen it. It’s that bad.”
“I don’t have any so in what his bond is. I personally would rather his bond be more or he not have a bond, but I don’t get to make those decisions. That’s the court’s decision," Jones said Thursday. "They felt his bond was high enough. He will get his day in court, and we will see. He will be monitored, but what people have to understand is the ankle monitor can just track where he’s been. It doesn’t stop him from going places. He knows where he can go and where he cannot go.
"He has more charges, more indictments, from the grand jury than I’ve ever seen in my career in law enforcement. The grand jury felt he was a risk. I’ve never seen 101 charges before in my lifetime, and I’ve been doing this a long time. And there may be more charges pending. That’s all I’m going to say at this point.”
Chief Deputy Anthony Dwyer said Thursday investigators have talked to authorities in other jurisdictions about “potential events that occurred in their” area.
He declined to say where or elaborate further on the investigation.
Fraley has three children, ages 1, 3 and 5, court records show. His sister, who lives in southern Montgomery County, has temporary custody of them due to a pending case with Butler County Children Services Board, Fraley’s attorney, Christopher Pagan, wrote in a motion for bond: “Fraley is a party to that case.”
Fraley’s father and mother both reside in Middletown/Madison Township, and his father owns and manages Fraley Trucking in Madison Township, the motion states.
“Fraley also owns commercial and undeveloped residential property in Madison Township,” the motion reads. “He is working to make the commercial property a car lot; and he pays a lease for the commercial property and a mortgage for the residential property. These facts show that Fraley is tied to the area by family, work and financial commitments and is therefore unlikely to flee.”
Fraley doesn’t have a felony record, the motion states, and was originally charged with drug offenses and made bond. His attorney was alerted to new charges by sheriff deputies and Fraley, on the advice of his lawyer, voluntarily turned himself in.
Late last month, the sheriff’s office sought his attorney’s help in serving a warrant on Fraley for urine. Again, Fraley cooperated, the motion notes.
Fraley’s family hired Pagan: “Investing in private counsel is the best proof that Fraley is committed to the case and unlikely to flee,” Pagan wrote in the motion.
FOX19 NOW has a message into Fraley’s attorney for comment and will update this story when we hear back.
We also reached out to Fraley Trucking to try to talk to one of Fraley’s relatives on his behalf.
A man who answered the phone said he was not interested and hung up.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.