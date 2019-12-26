More clouds today but still warm

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Today will be mostly cloudy with a few breaks in the clouds at times. Temperatures will remain well above the normal high of 39 with a forecast high of 62. There is a small chance for a stray raindrop but nothing more.
Tomorrow will be cloudy with sprinkles possible in the morning. High 60.
Saturday will be dry and warm. High 62. Sunday a cold front will bring steady rains at times. A few thunderstorms will also be possible. High 62. Rain will taper off early Monday but temperatures will be steady and cooler in the mid 40s. Rainfall totals will be around 1-2."
Temperatures will return to normal on New Years Eve and New Years Day with highs in the low to mid 40s.
