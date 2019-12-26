Ohio workers will see minimum wage increase 2020

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio’s minimum wage will increase by 15 cents an hour for non-tipped workers and 5 cents for tipped workers starting Jan. 1, 2020.
The increase means non-tipped employees will make $8.70 per hour and non-tipped workers $4.35 per hour in the New Year, according to a news release from the Ohio Department of Commerce.
The release says the change in minimum wage will impact employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $319,000 per year.
Currently, Ohio’s minimum wage is $8.55 per hour for non-tipped employees and $4.30 for tipped employees, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.
A constitutional amendment passed by Ohio voters in November 2006 says the state’s minimum wage shall increase on Jan. 1 of each year by the rate of inflation.
For employees at smaller companies with annual gross receipts of $319,000 or less per year after Jan. 1, 2020, and for 14 and 15-year-olds, the state minimum wage is $7.25 per hour, said the news release.
The wage is tied to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour which requires an act of Congress and the president’s signature to change.
