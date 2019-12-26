5 puppies killed in Christmas night house fire in Colerain Twp

“While we were away at a Christmas gathering, our space heater that kept our new puppies warm in our spare bedroom shorted out and caught the house on fire. We lost A LOT if it wasn’t damaged by the actual flames it was damaged by smoke. Sadly, none of the puppies survived and neither did our home. We are asking for help in anyway possible we are so thankful for all of the people we have come across today that offered food, shelter for a day or two and encouraging words it really means more than you all could ever understand. We are asking at this time for help rebuilding our lives. My sister, my fiance and i are literally starting over anything helps. I know God works in mysterious ways and we just have to pray and continue to keep the faith in God and humanity, Right now that’s all we have. Hug and love on your family and friends and never take anything for granted.”