Teen arrested in Christmas Day shooting of 11-year-old girl

WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - An 18-year-old man is under arrest in the accidental shooting of an 11-year-old girl on Christmas Day.
Brian Castro is held at the Hamilton County jail on a felonious assault charge for engaging in the shootout and injuring the 11-year-old victim, according to court records.
Police say they responded to a SpotShotter alert in the 1000 block of Gilsey Avenue near Elder’s football stadium about 12:35 p.m. Wednesday.
Investigators determined a man was walking down the street when he and the people inside a gray BMW exchanged gunfire.
One of the stray rounds hit the 11-year-old who was in the front yard on Gilsey. She was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center for treatment and is stable, police said.
District Three officers and Holiday Violence Task Force officers located the BMW in the 900 block of Rosemont which led to Castro’s arrest, police said.
FOX19 NOW spoke to the girl’s father, Nicholas Valasquez, on Thursday. He confirms she is doing ‘ok.'
Valasquez says he and his daughter were visiting a friend on Gilsey Avenue when they heard gunfire. He explains he thought she followed him when he dodged out of the way. Instead, he says, she ran to her sister.
“We was just running and finding a place to hide,” he said.
When he saw his daughter fall, Valazquez says he first thought she’d tripped, but soon realized she’d been shot.
“I thank God that the shot didn’t take her life,” he said. “There’s a lot of people praying for her. God gave her the chance to see this world.”
