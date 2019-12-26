Thursday, Friday some of busiest travel days

HEBRON, Ky. (FOX19) - Thursday and Friday are considered some of the busiest travel days of the season with millions of drivers expected to hit the roads and millions more expected to fly.
Driving trips could take twice as long this afternoon, according to AAA.
Officials at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport say they expect a 2.5% increase in passenger volume over last year, serving more than 305,000 passengers.
For departing passengers, the 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. hours will be the busiest times. Arrivals are steady each afternoon beginning at 1 p.m. until evening.
CVG recommends arriving at least two hours before a flight’s scheduled boarding time.
Passengers should check with their airline or visit CVGairport.com
The airport’s website also has real-time security wait times, parking availability and more.
Here’s safety tips from the U.S. Transportation Security Administration.
