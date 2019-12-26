Tips to exchange, return Christmas gifts

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Unfortunately, it happens every year.
Ugly sweaters.
“Spill-proof” wine glasses.
Itchy socks.
Someone gives you a gift so hideous, you simply can’t bear to keep it and must exchange or return it (sorry, Ma!).
Exchange/return lines are expected to be long Thursday as most retailers reopen after the Christmas holiday.
This season, 77 percent of consumers surveyed said they plan to return a portion of their gifts, with nearly 20 percent expecting to return more than half of their presents, according to Oracle.
Many retailers have a 30-day return policy. Some are longer at 60 or 90 days.
Every store and online shop have unique policies for returns and exchanges, so experts at the Better Business Bureau say to always check the fine print before leaving home.
Consumer Reports also says to keep the item’s original packaging intact to avoid a restocking fee, especially for electronics
Most local malls are opening at 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. Thursday.
You should take your gift receipt if you have it, a photo ID and plenty of patience.
