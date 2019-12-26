5th consecutive day in the 60s

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If the forecast verifies Friday it will be the the 5th consecutive day with a high temperature in the 60s and only the 8th time in 149 years of official Cincinnati weather data 5 or more December days in-a-row have reached or exceeded 60°.
Cloud cover will thin a bit in parts of the Tristate allowing for patchy dense fog to form. The usual spots along stream valleys could be foggy and parts of Ripley, Decatur, Franklin, Fayette, Union, northern Butler and northern Warren Counties are the most likely spots to see fog.
Generally speaking the sky will be cloudy into Monday morning. The southwesterly winds bringing the moisture for the cloud cover is also transporting unseasonably warm air into the Tristate. Temperatures significantly warmer than normal will continue into Monday when cooling finally begins.
Rain will arrive late Saturday evening or in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday east of the city and come to an end before sunrise Monday. There is no chance of ice or snow with this system but Sunday’s rain, which could be heavy at times, will slow interstate traffic around the region. Rainfall totals will be between 1″ and 2″ with a few spots closing in on 3” by Monday at dawn.
The weather will remain dry until the night of January 2nd when another moisture laden system arrives in the Tristate with more rain.
