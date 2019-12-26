Warm weather sticks around through the weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After our second warmest Christmas on record, much of the same is expected today. Clouds will gradually increase with dry weather. High 62. Tomorrow will be cloudy with sprinkles possible in the morning. High 60.
Saturday will be dry and warm. High 62. Sunday a cold front will bring steady rains at times. A few thunderstorms will also be possible. High 62. Rain will taper off early Monday but temperatures will be steady and cooler in the mid 40s. Rainfall totals will be around 1-2."
Temperatures will return to normal on New Years Eve and New Years Day with highs in the low to mid 40s.
