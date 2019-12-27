Amber alert issued for 12-year-old northern Ohio boy | UPDATE: Police say report was a hoax

CLEVELAND, Ohio (FOX19) - An Amber Alert issued Friday for a 12-year-old boy reported missing from Cleveland, Ohio has been canceled after his mother’s initial report was revealed to be a hoax.
The City of Cleveland released a statement two hours after the alert was first issued saying the mother lied to police about the kidnapping of her son hoping officers would find her stolen car, according to reports from FOX19 NOW’s sister station, WOIO.
Cleveland police initially reported the boy, Kenyetta Nalls, was in the rear passenger seat of his mother’s silver 2008 Saturn Vue around 2:45 p.m. when two unknown men took the car with Nalls inside.
The boy was reportedly found safe at his father’s home.
Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia issued the following statement to WOIO about the hoax:
“Preliminary information indicates that this child was never in the car and was possibly at home the whole time. The officers on scene are going to be making reports due to the mother making false police reports. The case will be referred to the detective bureau for follow up.”
Ciaccia reportedly added that the mother has not been arrested, but the crime she is facing is a first-degree misdemeanor.
Police told WOIO the two suspected car thieves were captured following a pursuit and short foot chase, and the heavily damaged Saturn was located.
The male suspects have not yet been identified.
WXIX has removed the boy’s name and photo from this article because he is a minor.
