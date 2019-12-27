Colerain police: Massive fight involving 200 kids breaks out at Northgate Mall

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A Facebook post urging kids to show up at the Northgate Mall Thursday evening caused a massive fight to break out, according to Colerain Police Spokesperson James Love.
Love says around 200 kids showed up to the mall.
The fight broke out in the food court, with the kids reportedly rushing the doors 30-40 at a time.
“This was a blitz of hundreds of kids,” Love told FOX19 NOW’s media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. “Without supervision. Without any respect for their order. Without respect for each other. That’s pretty much the chaos that happened tonight.”
A handful of the kids were arrested, according to Love, though an exact number has not been provided.
No one was injured.
Police reportedly moved the crowd off mall property as the mall was closed. The crowds of kids then moved to a nearby McDonald’s and Burger Kind, Love explains.
He adds there will be a strong police presence at the mall until at least the end of next week.
