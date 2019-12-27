1 to hospital from EB I-74 crash

GREEN TWP. (FOX19) - A crash shut down eastbound Interstate 74 in Green Township early Friday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
One person was taken to a hospital shortly after the crash was reported about 3 a.m., they said.
A 25-year-old woman was reported to have a head injury, and a 17 year old male had an unknown injury, according to initial dispatches.
The highway has since reopened.
Green Township police are investigating, dispatchers said.
Further updates were not immediately available.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.