Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence went to high school about 20 miles from each other in the suburbs northwest of Atlanta. They have worked out since middle school with the same quarterback trainer, a former Pac-12 QB and full-time firefighter. Lawrence and Fields were the Nos. 1 and 1a recruits in the class of 2018 and have been linked for most of their young lives despite never playing in the same football game. The rivalry becomes real Saturday when Fields and No. 2 Ohio State take on Lawrence and No. 3 Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl. It could be the start of something big.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Clemson's Jackson Carman will have the tough assignment of blocking Ohio State's Chase Young during the College Football Playoff semifinals. Carman is from Fairfield, Ohio, and was recruited by Ohio State, but he chose Clemson. Carman says he's not surprised to be facing the Buckeyes. He became Clemson's starting left tackle last season, and the Tigers are undefeated since he arrived on campus. Young is a dynamic pass rusher who's expected to be one of the top picks in the NFL draft in April. He says he's worried more about Clemson's whole offense than the matchup with Carman.
UNDATED (AP) — No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson play in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday for a spot in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Both teams are led by star sophomore quarterbacks from the state of Georgia. Ohio State's Justin Fields has accounted for 50 touchdowns but was nursing a sore left knee at the end of the season. Clemson's Trevor Lawrence led the Tigers to a national championship last year as a freshman. The Tigers and Buckeyes have been in this spot before. Clemson beat Ohio State 31-0 in a CFP semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl in 2016 on its way to its first national title under coach Dabo Swinney.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Yet another dismal season of professional football in Ohio wraps up within the state's borders — a most appropriate finish for two franchise with more big questions down the road. The Browns and Bengals get together at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday in what will likely be a final “Battle of Ohio” for some of the main participants. The Browns regressed in Freddie Kitchens' first season as head coach, leading to questions about whether he'll return. It will be Andy Dalton's last start as the Bengals' franchise quarterback. The one-win Bengals are expected to take a quarterback in the draft.
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry says he's been playing all season with a fracture in his lower back. He says that's what has caused the hip pain that has bothered him all season. Landry will wait until the offseason to address the problem. He has never missed a game in his six-year NFL career and plans on extending that streak to 96 when the Browns play Sunday in Cincinnati. Cleveland was eliminated from playoff contention last week and is assured of finishing with a worse record than the 7-8-1 it posted in 2018.