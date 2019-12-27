‘I can’t believe my son is gone:’ Family mourning loss of man killed while crossing the road

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As Cincinnati Police continue their search for one driver they say didn’t stop after striking 39-year-old Marquis Colbert in the 4400 block of Colerain Avenue, Colbert’s family members tell FOX19 NOW they’re still trying to process what happened.
“Just a loving guy man," Marquis’s brother Mario Colbert said. "He loved to come around and make people laugh. He definitely left his mark. He was very musical. He was talented in it, and anytime he came around, you just gravitated towards him.”
That’s how Colbert is being remembered by some his family members.
Cincinnati police say Colbert was struck twice as he crossed Colerain Avenue around 10:40 p.m. on Christmas Eve night.
Colbert was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he later died.
Police say the driver that initially hit Colbert did not stop, but the second driver did after striking him as he lay in the street.
“I just want to say I appreciate the second car for stopping and calling 911 for my brother, because who knows how long he would’ve been laying in the street," Mario said.
Now a memorial with balloons and candles serves as a constant reminder for drivers passing through, that a life was taken too soon.
“I just can’t believe my son is gone," Marquis’s mother Sherry White said. “He was so loving and caring. Everybody loved Marquis he had so many friends and I am just still in disbelief about losing my son and how I lost my son. It’s such a tragedy.”
The family says they are working on funeral arrangements right now.
They’re also trying to raise money for funeral expenses.
GoFundMe | Marquis Colbert’s home going celebration!
As they continue to mourn Colbert’s loss, the family also says they would really like to know who was behind the wheel of the vehicle police say fled the scene.
“I just really would like to know who that person is, who the people are," Mario said. “Why did you keep going? You took somebody that was loving. A father, a brother, a cousin, a nephew, you took somebody very important from us. So help us get some kind of closer and come forward with whatever you got.”
Cincinnati police is urging anyone with information to contact their traffic unit at 513.352.2514.
