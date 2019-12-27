$50K Powerball ticket sold in NKY

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in northern Kentucky for the drawing on Christmas night.
The winning numbers were: 2-4-16-30-46 Powerball 20. The winning ticket matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000.
The ticket was sold at Thorntons at 3590 Madison Avenue in Edgewood.
The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.
The estimated jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing is $200 million.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.