Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Republican U.S. senator from Indiana is urging Congress to add two judges to one of the nation's most overworked federal courts. But the 2020 presidential race is setting up even more pronounced partisanship to the already party-driven process of judge appointments. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana has the second highest caseload in the nation. The Indianapolis Star reports that Sen. Todd Young wants to tackle that issue now, but the legislation to add more judges hasn't progressed because the political parties in charge of the judgeship appointments could change post election.