Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say four children are hospitalized after a speeding car went off a road and hit a tree in a fiery crash that killed two other children and two adults. Dayton police say all eight were riding in a Dodge Avenger that crashed late Wednesday morning. Crash reconstruction detectives estimate it was traveling at least twice the 35-mph speed limit. Police say they believe everyone in the car was related, but they're still working to confirm exactly how. Authorities say the hospitalized children are ages 12, 5, 2 and 1. They provided no further details about them or their conditions.