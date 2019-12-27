Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

FREEDOM SUMMER-MEMORIALS
Ohio university names student lounges after slain activists
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Miami University in Ohio honored three slain Civil Rights activists by renaming student lounges near where they trained during the Freedom Summer in 1964. The activists — James Chaney, Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner — trained with hundreds of other volunteers in Oxford, Ohio, to register black voters in the Deep South. The men were ambushed and killed by the Ku Klux Klan in Mississippi. Beechwoods Hall is now James Chaney Lobby. Hillcrest Hall became Andrew Goodman Lobby. Stonebridge Hall is Michael Schwerner Lobby. The univeristy said the new names have already taken effect, but official signage will be designed and ordered soon.
CRASH KILLS 4
Police: 4 kids hospitalized after crash that killed 4 others
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say four children are hospitalized after a speeding car went off a road and hit a tree in a fiery crash that killed two other children and two adults. Dayton police say all eight were riding in a Dodge Avenger that crashed late Wednesday morning. Crash reconstruction detectives estimate it was traveling at least twice the 35-mph speed limit. Police say they believe everyone in the car was related, but they're still working to confirm exactly how. Authorities say the hospitalized children are ages 12, 5, 2 and 1. They provided no further details about them or their conditions.
DAYTON MAYOR-YEAR OF CRISIS
Ohio mayor reflects on turbulent year of shooting, tornadoes
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio mayor says the rest of the country should take heed of what happened to her city in 2019. Dayton dealt with a Ku Klux Klan rally, a string of devastating tornadoes, and a mass shooting that killed nine people in a 10-week period. Mayor Nan Whaley says those events reflect a lack on action on national issues of white supremacist activity, climate change and gun violence. Her end-of-the-year reflections include searing memories of the natural disaster and attack as she looks ahead to a year dedicated to “healing and transformation.”
TODDLER SHOT
Dad faces felony charges in 2-year-old girl's shooting death
NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man has been indicted on involuntary manslaughter and other charges after his 2-year-old daughter was fatally shot at home on Dec. 14. In a 911 call, the girl's mother said the toddler was accidentally shot by a 6-year-old brother who found a gun at their Pataskala home. The woman told the dispatcher that her husband, Jason Massuros, left loaded guns in the house. Court records showed his indictment Thursday on felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, endangering children and obstructing official business. A message seeking comment was left for his attorney. His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.
OHIO-TOP STORIES
Dayton shooting, doctor probe among top 2019 stories in Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A mass shooting that left nine dead in Dayton is among Ohio's top stories for 2019 as selected by The Associated Press. Other big stories this past year in Ohio include the closing of a massive auto plant near Youngstown and the investigation of a Columbus doctor accused of ordering painkillers for dozens of patients who then died. Also making the list are the signing of a restrictive abortion bill, a lawsuit involving the nation's biggest drug distributors and Ohio State's undefeated run to the college football playoffs.
SHOOTING-OHIO SCHOOL
Prosecutor opposes school shooter appeal to Ohio high court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The prosecutor is opposing a convicted school shooter's request for the Ohio Supreme Court to hear an appeal in his case. Ely Serna was sentenced to more than 23 years in prison for the 2017 shooting that critically wounded another teen in West Liberty. Serna was 17 at the time of the shooting. His lawyers argue in part that his age should have been taken into account in his sentencing. In a court filing made last week, prosecutors in Champaign County contend that an appeals court already rejected those arguments and that the Ohio Supreme Court doesn't need to get involved.
AP-OHIO CRASH KILLS 4
Christmas Day Ohio car crash kills 4, injures several others
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Police say four people died in a car crash in Dayton and three others were critically injured. The fiery single-vehicle accident happened on Wednesday around 11 a.m. Reports say the impact broke the car in two, with a witness on a 911 call reporting the car driving erratically moments before the crash. Authorities aren't releasing names of victims yet pending notification of family. Multiple medical crews responded and three people were taken to local hospitals in critical condition. The crash comes during a tough year for the city, which experienced devastating tornadoes in May and a mass shooting in August.
OHIO SHOOTINGS
Ohio officers included in President's Christmas Day message
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police officers who responded to a mass shooting over the summer have been included in the Christmas message sent by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. A one-minute video tweeted Wednesday by Melania Trump shows images of the six officers as they were honored at the White House in September. Melania Trump says in the message that Americans are grateful for the men and women in uniform who keep the country safe. Officers responding to the Aug. 4 shooting in Dayton's Oregon District neighborhood shot and killed the suspect who had fatally shot nine people.
AP-US-RUST-BELT-CITY'S-FUTURE
Rust Belt region banks on becoming hub for electric vehicles
A long-struggling Rust Belt community stung by the loss of a massive auto plant is trying to carve out a new economy. Leaders in Youngstown, Ohio, are embarking on a plan to become a research and production hub for electric vehicles. They're already seeing some success. General Motors announced this month it will open an electric vehicle battery plant, and a startup company is looking to make electric trucks. But Youngstown faces competition from places like Detroit and China that are taking big roles in developing electric vehicles. Both GM and Ford Motor Co. are investing heavily in their Detroit-area factories.
BIKING AND WALKING PLAN
Ohio agency sets long-term plan to expand biking, walking
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A regional Ohio transportation agency has approved a long-term plan for expanding biking and walking opportunities. The Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study does research for northeastern Ohio, including Summit and Portage counties. The Akron Beacon Journal reports that the study approved a 38-page plan this month that puts a priority on biking and walking paths through 2045. Curtis Baker is the organization's director. He says research done by the group found that many residents consider biking and walking to be desirable ways for getting around, but not necessarily safe or convenient activities.