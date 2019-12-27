Local nonprofit to purchase and forgive $1 million of medical debts for Cincinnati families

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local nonprofit announced Friday it intends to forgive $1 million worth of medical debt owed by people in the Cincinnati area who can’t afford to pay.
The Denny Buehler Memorial Foundation, a Cincinnati nonprofit, purchased the debt for pennies on the dollar through RIP Medical Debt, a nonprofit based in New York.
DBMF says in the next 4-6 weeks, ‘magic’ yellow envelopes will appear in mailboxes informing people their debt has been forgiven.
The debt will be forgiven ‘no strings attached, the nonprofit explains, and will be removed from the recipient’s credit reports without income tax implications.
RIP Medical Debt, it says, operates by purchasing medical debt portfolios from hospitals and physician groups with donated money to alleviate the debt of those who can’t afford to pay.
The nonprofit has reportedly abolished more than $120 million worth of medical debt so far.
DBMF was founded in 1980 when it formed the Denny Buehler Memoria Tournament to benefit Denny Buehler as he battled leukemia. Denny reportedly passed away in February 1981, but the tournament has lived on to raise money for families in Cincinnati who are struggling with medical debt.
DMBF says it has provided direct financial assistance to 50 families and individuals in its existence.
