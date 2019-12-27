North Olmsted soccer coach caught by security guard having sex with 14-year-old boy, prosecutor says

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Olmsted High School soccer coach faced a judge on Friday.
The 37-year-old coach, identified as Joseph Alan Zarycki, was arrested Monday for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old boy. He’s charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
According to court records, the incident took place in the city of Streetsboro.
During Friday’s court appearance, Zarycki claimed that he met the teen boy through the Grindr app and the the juvenile lied about his age, saying he was 19.
A security guard caught the two in the act in the back of the car, according to prosecutors. Zarycki also allegedly used a second phone to hide his behavior from his spouse.
Statement from North Olmsted Schools
“Mr. Zarycki has been associated with our Boys Soccer Program for a number of years. As far as I know, he has performed well, and we have not received any complaints or referrals about anything related to his behavior on or off the soccer field. This is a serious allegation, and he will be immediately suspended from all coaching activities and put on administrative leave pending the investigation. During this time, Mr. Zarycki will not be permitted to be on our campus nor have any interaction with any of our students. We will cooperate fully with law enforcement and follow all state and local policies regarding any disciplinary action that may result from this incident.”
Zarycki’s case was bound over from Ravenna Municipal Court to Portage County. Bond is set at $150,000. Another court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 15, 2020.
