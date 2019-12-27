Tracking heavy rain possible Sunday

Saturday will be cooler in the morning but still unseasonably warm. Temperatures in the morning will be in the low 40s with a high of 61. Rain then moves in after midnight Saturday with heavy rain at times Sunday. A few thunderstorms will also be possible. High 63. Rainfall totals will be 1.5-2.0″ with isolated higher amounts by Monday morning when the rain tapers off. Temperatures are likely to fall through the day Monday from the mid 50s in the morning to the mid 40s in the afternoon.