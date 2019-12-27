Vigil held at Government Square for homeless who died in the cold

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A nonprofit group held a vigil Thursday night at Government Square for a man who froze to death while living on the streets of Downtown Cincinnati in 2017.
Maslow’s Army’s mission is to support people who are homeless. With their vigil, held for 59-year-old Ken Martin, they aimed to draw attention to the dangers of the cold winter months ahead.
Martin was found at the Government Square bus stops on Dec. 26, 2017. The temperatures were near the single digits then.
“He had to get down and he had to get warm,” Maslow’s Army co-Founder Sam Landis explained as he lowered himself onto the ground. “So Ken Martin huddled down right here, and they found him in this position right here at this very bus shelter.”
The vigil also recognized Danny Lee Miles, who died at 61 in the cold last February before a building on Race Street.
The march began in front of Christ Church Cathedral on Fourth Street, then supporters proceeded to where Martin’s body was found.
“Kenny didn’t have a place to be sheltered from the brutal, bitter cold,” Maslow’s Army Volunteer Brian Garry told FOX19 NOW. “He died with chattering teeth and shivering bones.”
A friend of Martin’s, Denver describes him as a ‘lonely’ man, but a kind one.
“He would give you anything off his back to help anybody in this city,” Denver said.
Those aren’t hollow words either. Maslow’s Army says Martin gave his coat away to someone in need—someone else in need—the very day he died.
The group handed out Mylar blankets and coats as the vigil progressed. Landis used one to demonstrate the difference it could have made.
“So,” he said, “if Ken Martin would have had one of these that night, his body heat could have kept him alive.”
It’s a disheartening revelation, but those at the vigil weren’t disheartened.
“There’s going to be more places to go,” one man said. “There’s going to be more people with open hearts and minds knowing that situations like this cannot happen, because we are all human beings and all lives matter.”
