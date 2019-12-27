Warm weather will remain with rain arriving Sunday

Saturday will be cooler in the morning but still unseasonably warm. Temperatures in the morning will be in the low 40s with a high of 61. Rain then moves in after midnight Saturday with heavy rain at times Sunday. A few thunderstorms will also be possible. High 63. Rainfall totals will be 1-3″ by Monday morning when the rain tapers off. Temperatures are likely to fall through the day Monday from the mid 50s in the morning to the mid 40s in the afternoon.