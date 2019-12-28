Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Evansville has placed men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty on administrative leave and is conducting an internal investigation into alleged violations of the school’s Title IX policy. The university released a statement saying it has received reports about McCarty’s off-court behavior, including a recent incident that appeared to be a Title IX violation. A national law firm will conduct the investigation and Evansville will make a “fair and informed decision” on McCarty’s status. Earlier this season, McCarty guided the unranked Purple Aces to a stunning 67-64 upset of No. 1 Kentucky, his alma mater. He played for Kentucky's 1996 national championship squad.