How to make large, vegan, peanut butter cookies

These large, delicious, salty and buttery vegan peanut butter cookies are an excellent dessert for the holiday season.
For those who love sweet and salty, these cookies made by owner of Iris BookCafe and Gallery located in Over-the-Rhine, Julie Fay, are the perfect melt-in-your mouth cookies that go well with coffee or a glass of milk and/or coconut milk.
Ingredients
2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
1 cup whole wheat flour
2 tsp baking soda
1 tsp salt (may use more if using unsalted peanut butter)
1 cup (2 sticks, 8 oz) vegan buttery sticks. (Keep in refrigerator until ready to use).
1 cup granulated sugar (plus 1/3 cup extra for dredging dough).
1 cup (8 oz.) of natural peanut butter, stirred thoroughly to incorporate the oil
2 tbsp organic golden flax Seed meal (egg substitute)
6 tbsp water
2 tsp all natural pure vanilla extract
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
Prepare egg substitute:
Measure 4 tbsp flax Seed meal. Stir in 12 tbs of water. Stir and let stand for five minutes.
Combine dry ingredients:
Measure the flour, baking soda and salt into bowl. Mix with whisk to combine.
Cream vegan buttery sticks, sugars and peanut butter:
Using a stand mixer with paddle attachment, beat the buttery sticks and sugars until it is light and fluffy (four to five minutes on medium). Scrape the bowl several times during the process. Add the peanut butter and cream for another two to three minutes, scraping the bowl several times.
Mix the egg substitute and vanilla
Slowly pour in (several additions) at low speed. Scrape the bowl.
Add the dry ingredients:
Add in three to four additions, with mixer on low speed. Scrape bowl to make sure everything is evenly distributed. Do not over mix. May finish incorporating by hand.
Arrange cookie dough on two sheets (parchment paper lining optional). Six per sheet:
Using a two inch scoop, form the dough into ping-pong ball sized (1.5 ounces) portions. Flatten into 3/8 inch thick discs. (Optional: Lift from sheet and dredge top of cookie in granulated sugar. Return to cookie sheet). Flatten with fork, making the traditional criss-cross on top.
Bake for about 10 minutes, rotating pans half-way through. The edges will be slightly brown, and the middle soft. Cool cookies on baking sheets. Taste as soon as cool.
Tips: Know your oven. Use an oven thermometer to assure proper temperature. Consider using Bob’s Red Mill Flours and Flax Seed (rich in omega-3s and fiber), and Earth Balance vegan buttery sticks. While it may cost more to use top-quality ingredients (no artificial ingredients or preservatives), this assures best nutrition and taste without adverse effects.
