Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

TAMPERED IV-SENTENCE
Indiana woman gets 7 years for tampering with her son's IV
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A northwestern Indiana woman has been sentenced to seven years in prison for injecting fecal matter into her teenage son's IV line while he was hospitalized for leukemia. Forty-four-year-old Tiffany Alberts of Wolcott was also sentenced Thursday by a Marion County judge to five years of probation. She was convicted of neglect and six counts of aggravated battery during a September bench trial. Court documents say staff at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis contacted police in November 2016 after the then-15-year-old boy developed several infections. Alberts admitted to police that she had injected feces into her son's IV.
BOY-WASHING MACHINE
Woman charged with neglecting son found in washing machine
ELWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana woman who told police in August that she found her 5-year-old son injured inside a running washing machine now faces a child neglect charge. Madison County prosecutors recently charged 30-year-old Heather Oliver of Elwood with neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury. Police were dispatched Aug. 16 to an Elwood hospital, where they met the boy's father. Nurses told officers the child had been in and out of consciousness and had multiple bruises on his upper body. Oliver later told officers that she found her son inside the running washing machine and pulled him out.
EXPUNGEMENT GUN RIGHTS
Opinion says Indiana gun rights restored after expungements
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana attorney general’s office says residents who’ve had felony convictions expunged from their criminal records are eligible, in most circumstances, to again buy and obtain a license to carry guns. The opinion issued by the office this month says neither state nor federal law limits gun ownership or possession by former felons who have their civil rights restored through expungement. The opinion responded to a question from an Indiana State Police lawyer about the gun rights of people who’ve had criminal charges removed from their records by a judge several years after those convictions.
PAOLI PEAKS-WINTER WARMTH
Indiana ski resort temporarily closes slopes amid warm spell
PAOLI, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana ski resort has temporarily closed its slopes amid unseasonably warm weather that's melting its artificial snowpack. Paoli Peaks said Wednesday in a tweet that it was closing its slopes and tubing park beginning Thursday until cold air returns and “we have the opportunity to make additional snow.” The resort is located about 50 miles northwest of Louisville, Kentucky, which recorded a record high of 69 degrees (20.6 Celsius) Wednesday amid the region's early winter warm spell. WDRB-TV reports that Paoli Peaks has long used machines to mix water and compressed air to make artificial snow to supplement natural snowfall.
INDIANA HARBOR COKE-POLLUTION
Indiana sets new sulfur dioxide limit for NW Indiana plant
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — Indiana regulators have set new pollution limits for a northwestern Indiana business that’s considered one of the region’s worst polluters. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has proposed a tougher sulfur dioxide emissions limit for Indiana Harbor Coke Co. in East Chicago. The plant supplies ArcelorMittal’s Indiana Harbor steel mill with the coke its blast furnaces burn to make pig iron. IDEM's proposal includes requiring Indiana Harbor Coke to vent no more than 19% of its coke oven waste gases into the atmosphere on any given day. A public hearing on the proposal will be held on Jan. 8 in Indianapolis.
INDIANA DUNES-EROSION
Indiana Dunes National Park eyes erosion-fighting sand traps
BEVERLY SHORES, Ind. (AP) — The National Park Service and a northwestern Indiana town will install sand traps along the Lake Michigan shoreline to combat beach erosion at the Indiana Dunes National Park. The federal agency was scheduled to begin working Friday with the town of Beverly Shores to fill 300 linear feet of sand traps at the national park. Officials are asking the public to steer clear of the area as heavy equipment is used to install and fill the sand traps. The park has 15 miles (24 kilometers) of shoreline. Park officials say Lake Michigan's water level remains “well above the long-term average."
STABBING VICTIM-INDIANA
Illinois man gets 55 years in stabbing of cousin in Indiana
WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — An Illinois man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the 2017 stabbing death of his cousin in Indiana. Court records show 36-year-old Derrick Lavelle Wandrick was sentenced in Kosciusko Circuit Court on Monday as part of a plea agreement. His cousin, David Lamont Strowder Jr., was stabbed 63 times and left in a ditch. Wandrick has claimed he has no recollection of the incident. Wandrick’s attorney, Jay Rigdon, says his client is sorry. The victim's family declined comment.
BALD EAGLE-INDIANA
Indiana officials investigate fatal shooting of bald eagle
BEDFORD, Ind. (AP) — State conservation officers are investigating the shooting death of a bald eagle in southern Indiana and offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information. Indiana Department of Natural Resources officials say the investigation began last week when a Lawrence County animal control officer and others were notified of an injured eagle. Attempts to revive the bird were unsuccessful. The birds are no longer endangered but remain protected by two federal laws. Authorities are seeking help from the public.