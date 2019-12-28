Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

BOY'S DEATH-CHARGES
Prosecutor: 2 women indicted after death of beaten boy, 10
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio prosecutor says a woman and her sister were indicted Friday on child endangerment charges following the death of her boyfriend's 10-year-old son, who showed signs of having been severely beaten. The Dayton boy, Takoda Collins, was pronounced dead at a hospital on Dec. 13 after police were called to a home about an unresponsive child. Authorities allege he was abused by his father, who was charged this week with felonious assault and other counts. The adults are jailed on a $1 million bond each. They're scheduled for arraignment Tuesday. Court records list no attorneys for the women. The father's public defender hasn't commented.
Friend of Dayton gunman released to house arrest
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the release from jail to house arrest for a 24-year-old friend of the gunman in the Dayton, Ohio, shooting that killed nine people. U.S. District Judge Thomas Rose ordered electronic monitoring for Ethan Kollie. He was released from jail Monday after being held since early August. He faces sentences Feb. 20 after pleading guilty in November to lying on a federal firearms form and possessing a gun while using illegal drugs. The gun was unrelated to the mass killing, and authorities say there was no indication Kollie was aware of his friend's plans.
Crowd of teenagers fighting closes mall, prompts arrests
CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say a shopping mall in suburban Cincinnati was temporarily shut down on the busy day after Christmas when large groups of teenagers showed up and fighting broke out in a food court. Colerain Township police Sgt. Jim Love says the teens apparently responded to a social media post urging them to gather at the Northgate Mall on Thursday evening. Police estimate more than 200 teens arrived unsupervised. The chaos scared employees and customers, who took cover and began calling police. WKRC-TV reports at least 10 people were arrested on charges such as disorderly conduct. No serious injuries were reported.
Helicopters, dogs search for boy who went missing last week
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — The search continues for a 14-year-old Ohio boy who disappeared a week ago and who police believe may have run away from home. Investigators looking for Harley Dilly scoured about 150 acres near his home in Port Clinton on Thursday with help from K-9 teams and helicopters. State and federal investigators are assisting the local authorities. The police chief says the teen sometimes spends a night away from home if he gets upset, and it's possible he hasn't returned home because he believes he's in trouble. Rewards totaling $4,000 are being offered for information leading to his safe return.
Ohio mayor reflects on turbulent year of shooting, tornadoes
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio mayor says the rest of the country should take heed of what happened to her city in 2019. Dayton dealt with a Ku Klux Klan rally, a string of devastating tornadoes, and a mass shooting that killed nine people in a 10-week period. Mayor Nan Whaley says those events reflect a lack on action on national issues of white supremacist activity, climate change and gun violence. Her end-of-the-year reflections include searing memories of the natural disaster and attack as she looks ahead to a year dedicated to “healing and transformation.”
USDA OKs hemp plans for Louisiana, Ohio, New Jersey
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved industrial hemp licensing plans for Louisiana, Ohio and New Jersey. The states are the first to get such approval, though 34 other states have hemp research or pilot projects under a 2014 law. Louisiana's Agriculture and Forestry commissioner says he's pleased to be on track to issue licenses for the 2020 planting season. The federal government legalized hemp last year. Hemp is related to and looks like marijuana but contains only traces of THC, the chemical in marijuana that gets people high. Hemp fiber and seeds are used to produce textiles, rope, paper, cosmetics, fuel, and CBD, among other things.
Ohio university names student lounges after slain activists
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Miami University in Ohio honored three slain Civil Rights activists by renaming student lounges near where they trained during the Freedom Summer in 1964. The activists — James Chaney, Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner — trained with hundreds of other volunteers in Oxford, Ohio, to register black voters in the Deep South. The men were ambushed and killed by the Ku Klux Klan in Mississippi. Beechwoods Hall is now James Chaney Lobby. Hillcrest Hall became Andrew Goodman Lobby. Stonebridge Hall is Michael Schwerner Lobby. The univeristy said the new names have already taken effect, but official signage will be designed and ordered soon.
Board to consider new conditions for medical marijuana use
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state Medical Board is accepting new petitions seeking to add illnesses as qualifying conditions for physicians to recommend medical marijuana to patients. Cleveland.com reports the board is taking petitions through Dec. 31 and will review them early in the new year. A board spokeswoman says once an illness is added to the list of approved conditions, the board cannot remove it because state law does not give it authority to do so. Qualifying conditions now include AIDS, Alzheimer’s disease, and Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. Earlier this year the board rejected petitions seeking to add anxiety and autism spectrum disorders as qualifying conditions.
Dad faces felony charges in 2-year-old girl's shooting death
NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man has been indicted on involuntary manslaughter and other charges after his 2-year-old daughter was fatally shot at home on Dec. 14. In a 911 call, the girl's mother said the toddler was accidentally shot by a 6-year-old brother who found a gun at their Pataskala home. The woman told the dispatcher that her husband, Jason Massuros, left loaded guns in the house. Court records showed his indictment Thursday on felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, endangering children and obstructing official business. A message seeking comment was left for his attorney. His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.
Dayton shooting, doctor probe among top 2019 stories in Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A mass shooting that left nine dead in Dayton is among Ohio's top stories for 2019 as selected by The Associated Press. Other big stories this past year in Ohio include the closing of a massive auto plant near Youngstown and the investigation of a Columbus doctor accused of ordering painkillers for dozens of patients who then died. Also making the list are the signing of a restrictive abortion bill, a lawsuit involving the nation's biggest drug distributors and Ohio State's undefeated run to the college football playoffs.