Police looking for help tracking down Avondale shooting suspect

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man was shot in the leg Friday evening in the neighborhood of Avondale, police say. Now they’re looking for the shooter.
Police tell FOX19 NOW the shooting occurred at the Corner of Alameda Place and Ridgeway Avenue. They say the crime scene stretched from that intersection one block north to Carplin Place.
The shooting reportedly occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. Police arrived to the 500 block of Caplin Place, where they found the victim, but the shooter had fled the scene, they say.
The victim is reportedly male, and his injuries are non-life threatening. Police indicate he is in surgery as of Friday night.
Detectives have been going door to door, asking questions and using their flashlights to check yards for possible shell casings or other evidence, police say.
The gunman remains on the run.
If you have any information on the shooting or the identity of the shooter, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.
