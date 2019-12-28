Police: Man arrested in relation to Madisonville death

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -One man has been arrested in relation to a murder that happened in Madisonville Friday night, police say.
Police say they responded to a report of a death in the 4500 block of Plainville Road around 6:30 pm.
Louis Jefferson Jr., 22, used blunt force trauma to George Cowherd, 61, court documents say.
When police arrived, they located Cowherd inside the home unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene, said officers.
Jefferson was arrested at 11:30 p.m. for causing the death of Cowherd, police say.
Documents say he is facing a murder charge and is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Anyone with information about this is asked to call the criminal investigation section at 513-352-3541 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040.
