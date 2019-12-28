A rather wet Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Clouds will continue to thicken overnight and showers will develop late Saturday night.
Mild, wet weather will greet you as you head out Sunday morning with temps in the mid 50’s.
Through the day we will make our way back into the low 60’s, but rain and thunder can be expected for the better part of the day as a cold front approaches the region. Severe weather is not expected.
Monday will see the rain end during the early afternoon, but temps will be cooler.
Tuesday temperatures will most likely not climb out of the upper 30’s.
Sunshine returns Wednesday, but rain chances are back in the forecast from Thursday into the upcoming weekend.
