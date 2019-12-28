4 women report being hit in the face by a man downtown, according to police reports

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - In a 20-minute span Friday morning, a man hit four women in the face around Downtown Cincinnati, according to police reports.
The first assault occurred at 11:20 a.m. By 11:41 a.m., Jaquan Crooks, 26, had been arrested by Cincinnati Police.
The arrest report says he walked up to four separate women at separate locations and smacked and punched all four. The women reportedly sustained minor injuries.
The assaults occurred between the 700 and 1500 blocks of Walnut, Pleasant, Race and Elm Streets, the arrest report shows.
Officers say they arrested Crooks in the 1700 block of John Street.
The assaults bear some similarities to a case of five women being assaulted by a man along the river and in Mt. Adams in October. FOX19 NOW does not know of any connection between the two incidents.
Carmin Lewis, 36, says she was one of the victims. The ages of the others are listed as 35, 35 and 60 years.
“I’m in shock that anybody could do that to someone,” Lewis told FOX19 NOW.
Lewis says Crooks said something to her as he approached, but she had her headphones in and couldn’t hear what it was.
“And he put his hand out like he was going to dap me,” she explained, “so I put my hand out and then he open-hand smacked my face out of nowhere.”
Lewis says she hit Crooks right back.
“Gave him a little two-piece to the mouth and sent him on his way,” she recalled.
Another victim, who did not want her name released, says she was out walking around the block during a work break to get some steps in when Crooks approached holding a box of Cheerios.
She says he put his hand out, as he did before Lewis, then punched her in the mouth with his other hands.
The victim explains she fell to the ground as Crooks walked away. Three cars drove by, she says, and no one stopped to help her.
“I feel nervous now every time someone walks past me that looks like that,” Lewis said. “I get nervous.”
Court documents show Crooks was living at The David and Rebecca Barron Center for Men, a transitional homeless shelter, before he was arrested.
Tonight he’s at the Hamilton County Justice Center with a court date set for Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
Police revealed no information about Crooks’ motive.
