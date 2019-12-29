A Cajun Life Cheesy Turkey or Chicken and Mashed Potato Balls

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Now that the holidays are over and refrigerators are overfilled with food, one way to make some room in the refrigerator get rid of those holiday leftovers is to create some yummy cheesy Cajun turkey or mashed potato balls from Chef Ev Meals.
INGREDIENTS
- Leftover turkey or chicken, shredded
- 3 cups mashed potatoes
- 1/3 cup chopped scallions
- 2/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 2 large eggs
- 2 cups seasoned breadcrumbs
- 1 tbsp of A Cajon Life seasoning
- Vegetable oil, for frying
- Gravy or ranch dressing, for serving
STEPS
- In a large bowl, stir together the mashed potatoes, turkey or chicken, scallions, cheese and eggs until well combined. Place the breadcrumbs and seasoning in a separate large bowl.
- Using a small ice cream scoop or spoon, scoop out about 3 tablespoons of the mashed potato mixture and roll it into a ball. Roll the ball in the breadcrumbs, shaking off any excess. Repeat the scooping, rolling and breading process with the remaining mashed potato mixture.
- Line a baking sheet with paper towels. Add the vegetable oil to a large heavy-bottomed stockpot and attach the deep-fry thermometer to the side. Heat the oil until it reaches 360 degrees Fahrenheit. Carefully add a few of the mashed potato balls to the oil and cook them, turning occasionally, until they’re golden brown.
- Using a slotted spoon or colander, transfer the mashed potato bites to the paper towel-lined plate and immediately season them with salt. Add the remaining mashed potato balls to the oil, returning the oil to 360°F between each batch.
- Serve the mashed potato bites with gravy or ranch dressing for dipping.
