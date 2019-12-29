Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence connected with Travis Etienne on a 34-yard touchdown with 1:49 left in the fourth quarter and No. 3 Clemson beat No. 2 Ohio State 29-23 Saturday night at the Fiesta Bowl to advance to the College Football Playoff championship game. The Tigers went 94 yards on four plays in 1:18, with Lawrence completing all three of his passes and mixing in an 11-yard run. The sophomore quarterback who has never lost a college start passed for 259 yards and two scores and ran for a career-high 107 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown late in the first half. Clemson sealed it by intercepting Justin Fields' pass into the end one with 37 seconds left.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The referee in the Fiesta Bowl defended two key calls that went Clemson's way after video review in the Tigers' 29-23 victory against No. 2 Ohio State. Video review led to a targeting call on Ohio State in the second quarter that kept a Clemson drive alive and led to the Tigers' first touchdown. In the third quarter, the Buckeyes appeared to score after a Clemson receiver was stripped of the ball and the fumble was returned for a touchdown. Video review overturned the call on the field and ruled the receiver never completed the catch.
CHICAGO (AP) — Godren Boahen scored 21 points off the UIC bench to lead the Flames to a 71-66 victory over Cleveland State in the Horizon League opener. The win is UIC's third straight over the Vikings after sweeping the series a year ago.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Darius Garland and Collin Sexton each scored 18 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers overcame an NBA season high-tying 29 turnovers to hold off the Minnesota Timberwolves 94-88. Tristan Thompson added 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Cavaliers in an ugly game missing top scorers from both teams. Cleveland led for most the night before needing a quick rally to pull ahead for good in the fourth, and win for the fourth time in five games. Jeff Teague scored 18 points and fellow reserve Kelan Martin had 17 for Minnesota. Robert Covington added 14.
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Loudon Love had 22 points and 16 rebounds as Wright State beat Green Bay 90-84 in a Horizon League opener. Cole Gentry added 21 points for the Raiders, while Bill Wampler chipped in 20. Wampler also had eight rebounds for the Raiders. Wampler made consecutive 3-pointers and Gentry added another in a 13-0 run that gave Wright State an 83-75 lead with 33 seconds remaining.
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Darrell Brown scored a season-high 29 points as Bradley extended its home winning streak to eight games, topping Toledo 78-66. Brown was 9-of-21 shooting and hit a 3-pointer to give Bradley a 5-3 lead it never relinquished. He made all nine free throws. Marreon Jackson scored 14 points and six assists for the Rockets, and his 3-pointer pulled the Rockets as close as 60-55, but Bradley responded with a 10-5 run.